Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Business Court Rules amended: What you need to know (access required)

Business Court Rules amended: What you need to know (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 2, 2019

BY CRAIG TURNER Special to Lawyers Weekly On June 11, the North Carolina Supreme Court issued an order amending the Rules of the N.C. Business Court pursuant to its supplemental rule-making authority. The Business Court Rules govern all civil actions designated as mandatory complex business cases and those cases assigned to a Business Court judge under Rule ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo