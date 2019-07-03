Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Partnerships – Family Business

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 3, 2019

A couple who worked in the wife’s family’s campground business for years without pay has not shown that the business is a de facto partnership, but they may be able to show that the wife’s mother owed and breached a fiduciary duty to them. The court denies plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment. Defendants’ motion for summary ...

