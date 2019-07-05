Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Motorcycle crash suit settled for $1M (access required)

Motorcycle crash suit settled for $1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 5, 2019

A motorcyclist who sustained severe orthopedic injuries after he crashed into a tow truck that pulled in front of him has settled a lawsuit for $1 million, his attorneys report. The man was traveling south on SR 11-1101 in December 2018 when a tow truck turned left in front of him. The nearly head-on collision threw ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo