Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional No retrial where no-show witness caused mistrial (access required)

Constitutional No retrial where no-show witness caused mistrial (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 9, 2019

Where the government allowed a jury to be empaneled and began presenting testimony despite the fact that a subpoenaed witness had not appeared in court, as required, for the first two days of trial, and a mistrial was granted on the fourth day of trial based on that witness’s failure to appear, allowing the defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo