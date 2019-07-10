Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo July 10, 2019

  The daughters of a single father who was killed after he was struck by a truck that failed to yield at a stop light has settled their case against the at-fault driver for $1 million, the family’s attorneys report. In March 2018, the victim, whose name was withheld, was driving through an intersection with a green ...

