Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit takes insurer to task over benefits denial (access required)

4th Circuit takes insurer to task over benefits denial (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 10, 2019

  An insurance company that denied benefits to a disabled plant manager in the face of overwhelming evidence of his total disability has been sharply rebuked by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which unanimously affirmed a federal judge’s ruling reinstating the man’s benefits.  Fredrick Smith had worked as a plant manager for yarn and fabric ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo