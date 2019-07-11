Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Bill to help offenders clear records advances in legislature (access required)

Bill to help offenders clear records advances in legislature (access required)

By: Associated Press July 11, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — A bill easing requirements to wipe some criminal records clean is advancing through North Carolina’s legislature. The measure that cleared the House Judiciary Committee on July 10 automates expunctions for criminal charges that don’t result in convictions and allows offenders to clear multiple nonviolent misdemeanor or low level felony convictions from their records. Criminal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo