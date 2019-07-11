Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 11, 2019

  Even though defendant had not yet been sentenced when he attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, since the judge had told him what his sentence would be 10 weeks earlier, we apply the manifest-injustice standard and uphold the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea. Affirmed. In State v. Handy, 326 N.C. 532, ...

