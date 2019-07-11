Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Indictment Waiver – Attorney’s Signature (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Indictment Waiver – Attorney’s Signature (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 11, 2019

  Because the waiver of indictment was not signed by defense counsel, the trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to accept defendant’s guilty plea. We reverse the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion for appropriate relief and remand with instructions to grant the MAR and to vacate the judgment. In a non-capital case in which a defendant is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo