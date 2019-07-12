Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Indecent Liberties – Letter to Child (access required)

Criminal Practice – Indecent Liberties – Letter to Child (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 12, 2019

  When the 69-year-old defendant (1) wrote a letter to an 11-year-old girl, requesting sex to make him “feel young again” and (2) attempted to deliver the letter to the child through her grandmother, an attempt to carry out defendant’s ultimate desired act – having sex with the child – was made upon delivery of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo