Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Victim’s family asks prosecutors to drop death penalty (access required)

Victim’s family asks prosecutors to drop death penalty (access required)

By: Associated Press July 12, 2019

ASHEVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says the family of a murder victim has persuaded prosecutors to drop the death penalty for a man convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend and permanently injuring her 3-year-old son. Ashville Citizen-Times reports 27-year-old Nathaniel Dixon was convicted last month of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and malicious ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo