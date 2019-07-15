Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney suspended (access required)

Durham attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan July 15, 2019

Attorney: Bernell Daniel-Weeks Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 1998 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years on July 1. After two years, Daniel-Weeks may apply for a stay of the remaining period of the suspension. Background: A client retained Daniel-Weeks to represent her in a child custody matter. Daniel-Weeks failed to file any pleadings ...

