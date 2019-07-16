Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / A look inside in-house law departments (access required)

A look inside in-house law departments (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 16, 2019

Today’s corporate counsel must be much more than a good lawyer. More and more, that role calls for skills in project management and administration as well as the key element of protecting the organization from risk. That’s part of the takeaway from a recently commissioned study by legal market analysis firm Acritas and the Legal Executive ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo