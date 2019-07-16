Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Enhancements based on prior arson and distribution convictions upheld (access required)

Criminal Enhancements based on prior arson and distribution convictions upheld (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 16, 2019

A defendant was properly subject to an enhanced sentence because his prior state conviction for distribution of crack cocaine qualified as a serious drug offense under the Armed Career Criminal Act, or ACCA, and a controlled substance offense under the Sentencing Guidelines and his prior state conviction for arson qualified as a violent felony under ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo