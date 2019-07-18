Quantcast
Consumer Protection Defendants invoke sovereign immunity to avoid consumer protection suit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 18, 2019

Two entities formed by the Lac Vieux Desert Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians cannot be sued for allegedly issuing payday loans with unlawfully high interest rates because, as arms of the tribe, they enjoy sovereign immunity. Background The Lac Vieux Desert Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians formed two business entities under tribal law. ...

