Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  – DVPO Violation – Text Messages – Child Custody – Evidence – Emotional Distress – Acts of Domestic Violence (access required)

Domestic Relations  – DVPO Violation – Text Messages – Child Custody – Evidence – Emotional Distress – Acts of Domestic Violence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 18, 2019

  Where (1) the defendant-father was subject to a court order to have no contact with the plaintiff-mother as a result of his prolonged egregious behavior and (2) defendant had no custody of the parties’ children, defendant’s text messages to plaintiff – allegedly concerning their children – were in direct violation of a court order and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo