Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Exceptions to the no-fault rule in workers’ compensation (access required)

Exceptions to the no-fault rule in workers’ compensation (access required)

By: Submitted Article July 18, 2019

BY STEVEN CORRIVEAU The dual purpose of the North Carolina Workers’ Compensation Act, as stated by our Supreme Court, is to provide a “swift and certain remedy to an injured worker” and to “ensure a limited and determinate liability for employers.” In furtherance of the first goal, injured workers are not required to prove that their ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo