Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Medical Malpractice Plaintiff’s own experts said doctor didn’t violate standard of care (access required)

Medical Malpractice Plaintiff’s own experts said doctor didn’t violate standard of care (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 18, 2019

After testimony from the plaintiff’s own experts confirmed the doctor’s decision to transfer the infant to a higher level of care within the hospital was not a violation of the standard of care, the court reversed a multi-million dollar judgment in favor of the infant’s mother. Background This case arises from a tragic set of events involving ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo