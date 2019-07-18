Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Prosecutor’s ‘hack’ jab at defense experts improper but OK (access required)

Prosecutor’s ‘hack’ jab at defense experts improper but OK (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 18, 2019

  A prosecutor's assertion that a man accused of two brutal murders was “evil” and that the expert witnesses who testified on his behalf were “hacks” didn’t taint his right to a fair trial, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled.  In July 2016, Randy Cagle was found guilty of stabbing Tyrone Marshall and Davida Stancil ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo