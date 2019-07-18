Quantcast
Tort/Negligence  – Tortious Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage – First Impression – Misrepresentations – Blasting Hazards – Antitrust –Multi-Part Contract

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 18, 2019

  The fact that our courts classify blasting as an ultrahazardous activity does not mean that the dangers of blasting cannot be overstated, as plaintiff alleges its neighbors did in order to thwart plaintiff’s sale of its land so defendants could buy the land at a substantially discounted price. We reverse the dismissal of plaintiff’s complaint. Remanded. Allegations Plaintiff ...

