Trump’s ‘go back’ remark: In workplace, it might be illegal (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 22, 2019

By DAVID CRARY and ALEXANDRA OLSON Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's suggestion that four activist Democratic congresswomen of color "go back" to countries "from which they came" has excited some in his political base. Yet in many of America's workplaces and institutions, the same language would be unacceptable and possibly illegal. The Equal ...

