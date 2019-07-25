Quantcast
Blasting company can be sued for scaring off land buyer (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 25, 2019

  A land investment company can move forward with a lawsuit against an Orange County mining company that may have exaggerated the dangerous effects that its blasting would have on a proposed subdivision nearby, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression. The ruling reverses a trial court’s dismissal of a ...

