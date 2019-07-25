Quantcast
Constitutional Denial of voter list to out-of-state resident can be challenged (access required)

Constitutional Denial of voter list to out-of-state resident can be challenged (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 25, 2019

An out-of-state citizen could bring a constitutional challenge against a statute that limited copies of the state’s registered voter list to state residents because the list was closely connected to political speech and the statute imposes both content- and speaker-based restrictions, thus implicating interests protected by the First Amendment. Background Dennis Fusaro is a resident of and ...

