Horack Talley to merge with regional firm

By: Bill Cresenzo July 25, 2019

Charlotte-based law firm Horack Talley is merging with the regional law firm Offit Kurman, the latest in a string of mergers that have been announced in recent months as local law firms look for ways to stay competitive in an ever-changing marketplace.  Fifty-one Horack Talley employees, including 27 attorneys, are joining Offit Kurman. Their office will ...

