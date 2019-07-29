Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations –  UDPCVA – First Impression – Deployed Father – ‘Limited Contact’ – Stepmother (access required)

Domestic Relations –  UDPCVA – First Impression – Deployed Father – ‘Limited Contact’ – Stepmother (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 29, 2019

In the court’s first construction of the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act (UDPCVA), the court determines that the trial court should have added the plaintiff-father’s wife (Stepmother) as a party; moreover, the trial court should grant Stepmother “limited contact” with the parties’ son, “Jay,” unless the court finds that Jay does not have ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo