By: David Donovan July 30, 2019

  A new proposed ethics opinion would let attorneys accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a flat-fee payment for legal services—but only under some tight restrictions that will likely ensure that few clients are reaching into their virtual wallets to pay their legal bills. Proposed 2019 Formal Ethics Opinion 5, “Receipt of Virtual Currency in Law Practice,” ...

