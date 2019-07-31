Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / A twisty road to justice: Attorneys nearing end of lengthy Map Act case (access required)

A twisty road to justice: Attorneys nearing end of lengthy Map Act case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 31, 2019

  It’s been a long and winding road for the North Carolina attorneys representing hundreds of property owners left in limbo after the state reserved their properties for future highway improvements. Now, clients of Neil Yarborough of Yarborough, Winters & Neville in Fayetteville and Matthew Bryant and Paul Hendrick of Hendrick, Bryant, Nerhood, Sanders & Otis in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo