Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Sentencing – Prior Record Level – Stipulation – Plea Agreement (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Sentencing – Prior Record Level – Stipulation – Plea Agreement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 31, 2019

  Where defendant stipulated to a classification of a past conviction for carrying a concealed weapon that is impossible under the statute, he has – on appeal – successfully repudiated his plea agreement, which must be set aside in its entirety. We vacate the judgment against defendant and set aside the plea agreement. We remand to the ...

