Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Uncategorized / Man burned in plant explosion settles suit for $9.2M (access required)

Man burned in plant explosion settles suit for $9.2M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 31, 2019

  A former manufacturing plant janitor who was severely burned after a machine exploded has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the plant’s owner for $9.2 million after successfully arguing that he was an employee of the temporary employment agency that gave him his assignment, rather than the plant itself, allowing him to both collect a workers’ ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo