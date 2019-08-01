Quantcast
New protections for service members enacted

By: Bill Cresenzo August 1, 2019

  The impasse between the North Carolina General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper hasn’t prevented lawmakers from passing several unrelated but significant pieces of legislation. Cooper recently signed into law two bills with important ramifications for the legal profession. One will protect deployed service members from some penalties regarding leases and contracts; the other has streamlined and ...

