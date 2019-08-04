Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal  – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Nuisance – No Resolution – Outside Counsel (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 4, 2019

In order to bring suit through outside counsel, the plaintiff-city’s ordinances required that the city council adopt a resolution. Without this required vote, the council lacked the authority to commence legal proceedings against the defendant Nances. We affirm the trial court’s grant of defendants’ motions to dismiss. The city’s complaint prayed that defendant Smith – the former ...

