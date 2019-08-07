Quantcast
Criminal Defendant's confession alone insufficient to support conviction (access required)

Criminal Defendant’s confession alone insufficient to support conviction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 7, 2019

A defendant who admitted he lied about his intent in purchasing firearms nevertheless had his conviction overturned because there was no independent corroborating evidence or testimony. Background Christopher Rodriguez-Soriano was found guilty of knowingly making a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer in the acquisition of a firearm, stating that he was the actual purchaser of ...

