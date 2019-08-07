Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Emojis into evidence: These characters are coming to a courtroom near you (access required)

Emojis into evidence: These characters are coming to a courtroom near you (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 7, 2019

An eggplant is an eggplant—unless it’s an emoji. The plain, pear-shaped American version of the vegetable sat in obscurity until its digital reinvention into a bright purple Japanese eggplant emoji elevated its status for reasons that have nothing to do with produce. “If someone sends an eggplant emoji to someone who is not their spouse and says, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo