Insurance Employer as joint insurance plan administrator had fiduciary duty (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 7, 2019

An employer who allegedly told a beneficiary it would pay death benefits, after the life insurance carrier denied the claim, has been sued by the beneficiary who alleges she relied on the promises to her detriment. Background According to the complaint, while working for National Counseling Group Inc., or NCG, Wayne Murdock elected $150,000 in life insurance ...

