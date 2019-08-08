Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 8, 2019

  Where the arresting officer/chemical analyst in this DWI case filed an affidavit stating on one page that he had asked petitioner to submit to a blood test while stating on another page that petitioner had refused a breath test, the Division of Motor Vehicles did not have authority to revoke petitioner’s driver’s license. We affirm the ...

