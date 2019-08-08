Quantcast
Why international arbitration clauses should be in contracts

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 8, 2019

By Jared L. Hubbard and Malgorzata Mrózek In today’s globalized economy, local companies can have a global reach, entering into mergers, acquisitions, manufacturing contracts, licensing agreements, joint ventures, and research and development partnerships with companies and institutions around the world. Such global partnerships offer innumerable opportunities. But there are also serious risks. From cross-cultural confusion to simply ...

