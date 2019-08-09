Quantcast
By: David Donovan August 9, 2019

  “Y’all,” that most quintessentially Southern of words, may be folksy, but it is also helpfully precise. A simple “you” can be shifty—it could refer to ‘you’ personally, or ‘you’ plural. But “y’all” leaves no such room for slipperiness. And so an assistant district attorney in Pitt County who gave an “I” answer to a judge’s “y’all” ...

