Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – eDiscovery – First Impression – Attorney-Client Privilege – Work-Product Doctrine (access required)

Civil Practice – eDiscovery – First Impression – Attorney-Client Privilege – Work-Product Doctrine (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 11, 2019

An eDiscovery order—permitting plaintiffs’ agent to access defendants’ computer system, and not permitting defendants to review many materials before they are turned over to plaintiffs—does not provide sufficient protection as to defendants’ attorney-client privilege or the work-product doctrine. We vacate the trial court’s discovery order and remand for further proceedings. This appeal presents this court with our ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo