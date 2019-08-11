Quantcast
Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Civil Practice – Jurisdiction – North Carolina & Tennessee Courts (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 11, 2019

After the respondent-mother moved to Virginia and “Jane’s” custodians moved with her to Tennessee, a Tennessee court assumed jurisdiction over this case, which arose as a neglect case under G.S. Chapter 7B. The North Carolina trial court erred when it stayed this case and transferred it to Tennessee without first hearing evidence. We reverse the trial ...

