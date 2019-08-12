Lawyers in the News – August 12

Kilpatrick Townsend has announced that partners John Erwin, Brian Brown, and Angela Cottrell, and associate Sarah Beth Barnes, have joined the firm’s Raleigh office, where they will be members of the firm’s mergers and acquisitions team. The four attorneys come to the firm from Nixon Peabody and are experienced in practicing on behalf of corporate clients in the health care and life sciences industries.

Lori Hinnant has joined Burr and Forman in the firm’s Raleigh office as a partner in its real estate practice group, with a focus on regulatory guidance and compliance in the areas of real estate development, agribusiness, food and safety, manufacturing, aggregates, and energy.

Adam deNobriga has joined Bell, Davis & Pitt as a director in the firm’s Charlotte office. His practice focuses on construction defect litigation, property damage litigation, and professional malpractice litigation.

Spencer Beard has joined McAngus Goudelock & Courie in the firm’s Wilmington office. Beard focuses his practice on litigation matters, including construction and trucking.

The law firm Seyfarth Shaw has opened a new office in Charlotte. Located at 121 West Trade in Uptown, Seyfarth’s Charlotte office will be led by Seyfarth partners Frederick T. “Fritz” Smith and Eric Sidman, who will serve as office co-managing partners.

