Home / Top Legal News / Dash cam video leads to $2.3M settlement in truck driver’s death (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 13, 2019

  A dash cam video was the key piece of evidence that resulted in a $2.3 million confidential settlement for the widow of a truck driver who was killed by another truck after he had pulled onto the shoulder of a Charlotte highway to check his rig’s engine, his widow’s attorneys report. In May 2018, the victim ...

