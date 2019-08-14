Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Boy’s message was bathroom graffiti, not bomb threat (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 14, 2019

  Accusations against a 10-year-old who wrote “Bomb Incoming” on his elementary school’s bathroom wall didn’t rise to the level of a felony because he didn’t direct his “graffiti” toward anyone in particular, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in case of first impression. In April 2018, a janitor at an elementary school in Sylva ...

