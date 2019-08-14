Quantcast
By: David Donovan August 14, 2019

Sarah Jane Brinson was disbarred on Aug. 5. Brinson pleaded guilty to the federal crime of encouraging or inducing an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law.

