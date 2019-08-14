Quantcast
E-discovery intersects with attorney-client privilege in COA decision (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires August 14, 2019

  An order granting a plaintiff direct access to privileged information in the defendant’s electronically stored information (ESI) without providing the opportunity to conduct a privilege review constituted a compelled disclosure and must be vacated, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Former employees of Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) sued the school and related individuals ...

