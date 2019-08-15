Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Holiday expressed: COA defines “business day” (access required)

Holiday expressed: COA defines “business day” (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 15, 2019

  Columbus Day is a legal holiday that doesn’t count as a “business day” under a state law that requires registered sex offenders to return an address verification form to their county sheriff within three days of receiving the form—and so are Robert E. Lee’s Birthday, Greek Independence Day, and Confederate Memorial Day, among others, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo