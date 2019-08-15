Quantcast
Lawsuit challenges legality of Meck Co. judicial districts  (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 15, 2019

A state legislator and a group of current and former judges in Mecklenburg County have filed a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of a new law requiring that Mecklenburg County district court judges be elected from districts crafted by the state legislature rather than by a vote of the entire county. Rep. Kelly Alexander, the lead ...

