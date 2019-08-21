Quantcast
August 21, 2019

Since defendant was represented by competent counsel, had ample time to consider and discuss his guilty plea with his attorney, and was thoroughly questioned by the trial court about his decision to plead and the effects of his decision to plead guilty to three criminal charges, we conclude that defendant is unable to establish manifest ...

