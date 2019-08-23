Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Constitutional – Double Jeopardy – Mistrial – State's Dismissal

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 23, 2019

Defendant’s first murder trial ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury. Jeopardy continued thereafter until the state chose to dismiss the charge under G.S. § 15A-931. When the state retried defendant several years later, it violated his right against double jeopardy. We affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision vacating defendant’s murder conviction. At his first ...

