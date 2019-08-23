Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Constitutional – Self-Incrimination – Right to Counsel – Affidavit of Indigency – Defendant’s Age – Statutory Rape (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Constitutional – Self-Incrimination – Right to Counsel – Affidavit of Indigency – Defendant’s Age – Statutory Rape (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 23, 2019

At defendant’s trial for statutory rape and abduction of a child, his constitutional rights were violated when the state introduced into evidence the affidavit of indigency that defendant had completed to show he was entitled to appointed counsel. The affidavit included defendant’s birthdate; by using the affidavit against him, the state violated defendant’s right against ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo