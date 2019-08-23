Quantcast
Criminal Resentencing required as priors are no longer ACCA predicates (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 23, 2019

The defendant’s 220-month sentence was based on four prior convictions that rendered him an “armed career criminal.” Now, however, two of those prior convictions no longer qualify as violent felonies, thus requiring resentencing. Background Randall Cornette pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) pursuant to a ...

